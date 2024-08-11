ADVERTISEMENT

Two history-sheeters arrested for extortion in Coimbatore

Published - August 11, 2024 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two history-sheeters on charges of extorting money from a 43-year-old man at knifepoint at Rathinapuri in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Nithish Kumar (21) of VOC Street at Ganapathy and Bharani Soundar (22) of Valipalayam in Tiruppur were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The accused waylaid K. Ranganathan of Balusamy Street at the seventh street extension at Rathinapuri on Saturday and extorted ₹300 from him at knife point. Mr. Ranganathan lodged a complaint against the two and police arrested them on Sunday.

According to the police, Soundar was involved in the murder of G. Gokul, 24, near the Combined Court Complex at Gopalapuram in Coimbatore in February 2023, and Kumar is an accused in multiple cases.

