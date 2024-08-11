GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two history-sheeters arrested for extortion in Coimbatore

Published - August 11, 2024 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two history-sheeters on charges of extorting money from a 43-year-old man at knifepoint at Rathinapuri in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Nithish Kumar (21) of VOC Street at Ganapathy and Bharani Soundar (22) of Valipalayam in Tiruppur were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The accused waylaid K. Ranganathan of Balusamy Street at the seventh street extension at Rathinapuri on Saturday and extorted ₹300 from him at knife point. Mr. Ranganathan lodged a complaint against the two and police arrested them on Sunday.

According to the police, Soundar was involved in the murder of G. Gokul, 24, near the Combined Court Complex at Gopalapuram in Coimbatore in February 2023, and Kumar is an accused in multiple cases.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.