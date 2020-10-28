Two high-level bridges to come up on Kadambur – Makkampalayam road

Tender to be floated soon for the project; will benefit more than 20,000 people

People living in the hill areas of Guthiyalathur and Koothampalayam panchayats in Sathyamangalam block will soon be able to cross the two forest streams along Kadambur – Makkampalayam Road without any difficulty, as a tender is expected to be floated for the construction of two high-level bridges at an outlay of ₹ 6.39 crore.

As many as 21,750 people live in the revenue hamlets in the two panchayats located inside the Guthiyalathur reserve forest and about 20.90 km from the Kadambur bus stand.

The road passes through forests and two stretches are still not provided with a tar top, which makes it difficult for motorists. During rainy season, flash floods in the two streams along the stretch, Guthiyalathur Pallam and Sakkarai Pallam, cut off movement of people. During such times, residents find it difficult to travel between Makkampalayam and Kadambur and have been demanding bridges across the streams for long.

The Block Development Office, with the due permission from the District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam, has submitted a proposal to the State government for technical sanction. Administrative sanction has been obtained for the project.

While the bridge at Sakkarai Pallam is to be constructed at ₹ 335.50 lakh, the bridge at Guthiyalathur Pallam will come up at ₹ 303.50 lakh with funding under NABARD scheme 2019-20.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) sources said that sanction order was expected in the coming weeks after which tender will be floated for the construction work.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the BDO office had sought approval from the Central government for formation of a 7-km road for which six hectare forest land is to be utilised and compensatory revenue land had also been identified at Arigiyam hamlet. Officials said that the application would be submitted for approval of the Standing Committee of the National Board for the Wildlife.

“After obtaining permission, the road will be laid,” they said.