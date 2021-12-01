Two held with country-made rifle, crude explosives

The Coimbatore rural police on Wednesday arrested two persons who were found with a country-made rifle and crude explosives which they allegedly carried to hunt wild animals.

The arrested have been identified as M. Selvan (41) and A. Manokaran (40), both residents of Karattumedu near Mettupalayam.

A police team led by sub-inspector Selvanayagam apprehended the duo from Karattumedu-Vellipalayam road around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. When the police team that was on patrol received specific information around 5.30 a.m., it rushed to the spot and rounded Selvan and Manokaran who were found carrying a rifle, around 100 pellets and eight country-made bombs, locally known as ‘avittukai’, an official said. The duo was roaming in the area to hunt wild animals that stray from the nearby forest, added the official.

A case was registered against Selvan and Manokaran under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act. They were remanded in judicial custody.