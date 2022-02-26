Two held with 666 kg of banned tobacco products in Tiruppur

The Madathukulam police in Tiruppur rural on Saturday foiled the attempt by two men to smuggle 666 kg of banned tobacco products. The police said that Ambalapattu Raja (36) and Anthony Gnanapratheesh (21) were arrested with the contraband during a vehicle check on Udumalpet - Palani Road on Saturday. A police team led by Madathukulam inspector Balamurugan and sub-inspector Gayathri stopped the car of the duo that came from Coimbatore. The police found 666 kg of prohibited tobacco products worth approximately ₹5 lakh from the vehicle. Raja and Gnanapratheesh were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody.