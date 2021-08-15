Two held with 55 sovereigns of stolen jewellery

The Kovilpalayam police have arrested two persons who were involved in several thefts and robberies in rural areas of Coimbatore district. The police recovered 55 sovereigns of stolen gold jewellery from them.

M. Vijayakumar (27) from Lakshmi Nagar at Varathaiyangar Palayam near Keeranatham and R. Kannan from Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur district were arrested by a team of police on Saturday.

The police stopped a two-wheeler that the duo were riding on Kurumbapalayam – Kalapatty road after finding that it did not have number plates.

When questioned, the duo gave contradicting statements. The police questioned them in detail and Kannan admitted to having committed thefts and robberies in the limits of Nachiyarkoil police station in Thanjavur and Pollachi east police station.

During further questioning, the police found that they were involved in 10 housebreaks at places including Kovilpalayam, Athipalayam, Kottaipalayam, Kallipalayam and Sulur.

The police recovered 55 sovereign of stolen jewellery from the duo. They had melted some of the pieces of jewellery into bars. The police also seized the two-wheeler that they used for robberies and thefts.

They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.