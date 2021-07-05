Two held with 48 kg ganja near Palladam

Coimbatore

05 July 2021 23:46 IST

Sleuths of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID (NIB-CID) on Monday arrested two persons with 48 kg ganja near Palladam in Tiruppur.

S. Alex (33) from Iduvai in Tiruppur and K. Selvam (41) from Thevaram in Theni were arrested near Chinnakarai on Tiruppur - Palladam road. A team headed by H. Manoharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, NIB-CID, Salem, (in-charge of Coimbatore) intercepted the car travelled by the two and found the contraband in their possession. Mr. Manoharan said the accused had brought the contraband from Visakhapatnam and stocked it in Theni.

The NIB-CID team is on the lookout for their accomplice ‘Parotta’ Mahesh from Theni.

Advertising

Advertising