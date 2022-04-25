Two held with 22 kg of ganja at Arasur

The Sulur police on Sunday arrested two persons with 22 kg of ganja that they had brought from Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested were identified as J. Godwin (24) from Railway Station Road in Tiruppur, and Ramu Prakash (19) of Idaikal in Tenkasi district. A team of police from Sulur station apprehended the accused from a arecanut plantation at Arasur based on specific information. The two were found with 22 kg of ganja worth around ₹ 2.22 lakh. The police also seized a sports utility vehicle from them.

According to the police, the two men told them that they procured the contraband from Andhra Pradesh for sales in Coimbatore. They were produced before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody.