Two held with 18 kg of ganja

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police seized 18 kg of ganja from two youth near Periyanaickenpalayam on Wednesday.

The arrested have been identified as Ramu Prakash (18) of Tenakasi and G. Saran (20) from the Nilgiris.

The police said that Ramu Prakash had been residing in a rented house at Vanjima Nagar on Palamalai Road near Periyanaickenpalayam. Saran wasinto vegetablebusiness.

Based on specific information, a police team from Periyanaickenpalayam stopped Ramu Prakash and Saran near Kattanjimalai when they were transporting 18 kg of ganja. The contraband was packed in nine bags of two kg each.

During investigation, the police found that one Karthikeyan from the Nilgiris and his friend Veerasivakumar had procured theganja and laterhanded it over to Ramu Prakash and Saran. The duo was remanded in judicial custody.