Two held with 1,100 kg of banned tobacco products

Coimbatore

19 July 2021 18:38 IST

The Karumathampatty police on Sunday arrested two persons who were involved in stocking and sale of banned tobacco products near Somanur.

The arrested have been identified as S. Motilal (40) and S. Sitaram (36) who were staying at Somanur.

The police received specific information about the sale of banned tobacco products and a team searched a warehouse near Somanur bus stand. Motilal and Sitaram had stocked the products in the warehouse for sale in and around Somanur, primarily targeting the guest workers. A total of 1,100 kg of tobacco products of different brands manufactured in other States were found at the warehouse. Inspector S.P. Shamugam said this was the second case registered against Motilal for selling gutkha.

The two accused were remanded in judicial custody.