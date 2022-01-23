Two held with 10,500 kg ration rice in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

23 January 2022 23:37 IST

The Civil Supplies CID, Coimbatore unit, on Saturday arrested two men who attempted to smuggle 10,500 kg rice that was meant to be supplied through the public distribution system.

The arrested were identified as A. Abdul Rahman (27) of Al Ameen Colony in South Ukkadam, and S. Lakshmikanth (23) of Nehru Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the CS CID, the two men were arrested during a vehicle check conducted at Thaneerpandal ‘S’ bend late on Saturday. The police stopped the vehicle that was laden with ration rice in 210 gunny bags, each weighing 50 kg. The police said that the accused purchased ration rice from the public at a cheap rate and planned to sell them at a higher price for those who wanted it.

Three arrested with 18 kg ganja

Three persons were arrested by the Ukkadam police on Saturday on charge of possessing 18 kg ganja.

R. Abdulsamad (29) of Sugunapuram east, P. Vinodkumar (32) and M. Arunkumar (21) of Theni district were arrested by a police team at Vincent Road junction on Ukkadam – Sungam bypass on Saturday noon.

The police said that the three persons transported the contraband in a car from Cumbum in Theni district. They were planning to sell it to suppliers in Coimbatore, the police said.

The three men were remanded in judicial custody.

Two held with painkiller tablets

The Podanur police on Saturday arrested two persons who were found carrying painkiller tablets. H. Hasainar (27) of Karupparayan Kovil Street and I. Mansoor (30) of Pullukadu were arrested with the tablets from Podanur road on Saturday afternoon. The police found 40 tablets of tapentadol, a painkiller, from them. The two-wheeler travelled by the two was also seized. The police said that the two did not have a prescription to carry the painkiller. The police suspect that they were planning to misuse the painkiller for a high or to sell it to people who misuse it. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.