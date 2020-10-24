Coimbatore

Two held under POCSO Act in different incidents

Coimbatore

The All Women Police (East) on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times in the Coimbatore City Police limits.

The man allegedly married the victim and had been arrested in August for the same crime, police sources said.

In the second case, the Variety Hall police arrested a 19-year-old man on charges of molesting a 17-year-old girl with whom he allegedly had a relationship with, according to the sources.

Both the accused were booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and were remanded in judicial custody.

