Coimbatore

Two held, trucks seized

The Sulur police arrested two persons and seized two trucks for transporting gravel without permission on Wednesday.

According to the police, they stopped a truck on Chettipalayam – Palladam road. It had 2.5 units of gravel that was transported without valid documents. A case was registered against truck owner Sathiyendran of Chinnakuyili and driver Ezhilarasan of Periyakuyili. The police arrested Ezhilarasan and seized the truck.

The police stopped another truck on Bharathipuram to Kannampalayam road with 2.5 units of gravel, which was being transported illegally. Vehicle owner Subramanian of Boluvampatty and driver Vinothkumar of Lakshminaickenpalayam near Sulur were booked. The police later arrested Vinothkumar and seized the vehicle.


