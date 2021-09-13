Coimbatore

Two held on rape charges

The All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, on Sunday arrested E. Vinoth (25) from Podanur and Karthik (22) from Ramanathapuram on charges of raping a 20-year-old girl.

The police said, the girl, a diploma student, got acquainted with Vinoth, an insurance advisor, through social media. On March 11, Vinoth took her to a room and raped her after giving soft drink mixed with sedatives. He took videos of the girl. The duo later got acquainted with Karthik.

As per the girl’s complaint, the two men raped her and recorded the acts in their phones. The girl was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital a few days ago, allegedly after Vinoth assaulted her. Vinoth and Karthik were remanded in judicial custody.


