Two held on murder charges in Coimbatore

December 20, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) police arrested two persons on charges of murdering a 39-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to the police, when S. Prabhakaran, S. Tamil Selvan, 24, and P.Gnanaprakash, 39, all natives of Maluichampatti in the district were commuting on a two-wheeler, a five-member gang assaulted the trio near Malumichampatti due to prior hostility between them while purchasing liquor in a Tasmac outlet.

In the assault, Prabhakaran suffered severe injuries and the other two managed to escape. The injured was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital where he died.

The Chettipalayam police registered a case and arrested A. Manikandan, 19 and K. Chandrasekar, 22, both natives of Ramanathapuram district. The police are on the lookout for the other three accused.