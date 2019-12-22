Two held in farmer abduction case after a year

A year after a farmer was abducted by a gang for ransom, a special team of the district police arrested two persons on Friday.

On November 24, 2018, unidentified persons abducted R. Sakthivel from Keelvaniyil Thottam in Appakudal police station limits and demanded a ransom of ₹ 5 lakh from his brother Srinivasan. Srinivasan lodged complaint with the police and special teams were formed. The gang asked Srinivasan to handover the money to them at a spot on the Salem – Cochin National Highway.

The teams laid a trap to nab the accused. A six-member gang in a car received the money from Srinivasan, but did not release Sakthivel. Special teams chased the car, but the accused fled. Later, they let off Sakthivel at Namakkal Town area. The police arrested J. Elango (40) of Mettur, S. Premkumar (28) of Vellore district, G. Natarajan (34) of Appakudal in Erode, Rajesh of Tiruchengode.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that as the main accused was at large, special teams went to many States, including Maharashtra, and on November 30, 2019, they nabbed R. Vinod alias Vinothkumar (29) of Vaniyambadi from Velankanni, who was the driver of key accused Neeravi Murugan.

On Friday, based on information, three special teams visited Valliyur in Tirunelveli district and nabbed A. Murugan alias Neeravi Murugan (39) and P. Mariyaragunath, both native of Thoothukudi district. They were produced in the court in Erode and lodged at prison on Saturday.

Mr. Sakthi Ganesan said that 30 cases were pending against Neeravi Murugan in Erode, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Chennai. He congratulated the special team led by P. Ramesh, DSP, Prohibition Enforcement Wing.