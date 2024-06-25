ADVERTISEMENT

Two held in Erode for possessing country bombs

Published - June 25, 2024 07:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested two persons for possessing 10 avuttukai (country bombs) used to kill wild animals here on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team visited Kambathrayan Pudur village and found two men moving suspiciously. They were picked up and identified as Thiruman (60) and Senthil alias Senthilkumar (48) of the same village. During inquiries, they revealed they possessed the bombs and police seized it. They were taken to the police station and a case was registered. They were produced at a court in Sathyamangalam and lodged in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US