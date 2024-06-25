GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held in Erode for possessing country bombs

Published - June 25, 2024 07:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested two persons for possessing 10 avuttukai (country bombs) used to kill wild animals here on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team visited Kambathrayan Pudur village and found two men moving suspiciously. They were picked up and identified as Thiruman (60) and Senthil alias Senthilkumar (48) of the same village. During inquiries, they revealed they possessed the bombs and police seized it. They were taken to the police station and a case was registered. They were produced at a court in Sathyamangalam and lodged in prison.

