Two held for uploading obscene videos

Coimbatore

05 January 2022 00:13 IST

The Cyber Crime unit of Coimbatore District Police on Tuesday arrested two YouTubers, a woman and a man, from Madurai on charges of uploading obscene videos.

In a statement, the police said Subbulakshmi alias Surya (35) and Sikkandar (48) were arrested by a special team in Madurai based on a complaint received from a 32-year-old woman YouTuber from Periyanaickenpalayam here. The police team confiscated three mobile phones from the accused.

The duo was remanded in judicial custody in Coimbatore district and legal action to block the two YouTube channels of the accused was initiated on Tuesday.

Held for attempted sexual assault

The Pilloor Dam police arrested two men on charges of attempting to sexually assault a 33-year-old woman belonging to the Irular tribal community. The police said V. Rajesh (22) and U. Aneesh (25), who hailed from Palakkad district in Kerala, had visited Sundapatti village on Monday. The two men allegedly waylaid the woman near River Bhavani, threatened her with a knife and solicited sexual favours. A group of villagers handed over both the accused to the Pilloor Dam police.