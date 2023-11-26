HamberMenu
Two held for throwing human waste at two places in Coimbatore

November 26, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A contractor undertaking maintenance of public toilets and an accomplice were arrested for allegedly throwing human faeces at the office building of a Congress party councillor and the residence of an AIADMK functionary, in Singanallur limits.

Prakash (39) and Radhakrishnan hurled excrement at the office of councillor Krishnamoorthy (61), representing the 56th ward of the Corporation, after the latter had flagged purported shortcomings in the maintenance of public toilets. The accused was also involved in a financial dispute with Paneerselvam, AIADMK functionary of Masakalipalayam, whose residence was also vandalised with faeces, police said.

