Two held for theft in Coimbatore

The Chettipalayam police on Sunday arrested two persons who stole 2.5 sovereigns of jewellery and a motorcycle from a house at Malumichampatti a few days ago.

The arrested have been identified as S. Imran (39) from Pillaiyarpuram in Coimbatore and D. Keerthi (23) from K.V. Nagar in Tiruppur district.

The police said the duo broke open the house of S. Saravanakumar (40) at Srinivasa Nagar at Malumichampatty when his family was away and decamped with the valuables. A team led by sub-inspector Muthukumar arrested Imran and Keerthi on the same day. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Two drown

S. Saran (18) of Velampalayam in Tiruppur district drowned while taking bath in a tank at Semmandampalayam near Karumathampatti on Saturday. The police said the class XII student had gone to the tank along with 15 friends on Saturday. Around 4.30 p.m., friends found that Saran was missing and they returned to their houses. Two close friends of Saran went to his house in the evening and handed over his mobile phone to his father. When asked about Saran, they told the parent that he went missing in the tank. The body of Saran was retrieved from the tank on Sunday.

In another incident, R. Pravinraja (20) of Sivalingapuram near Ondipudur drowned while taking bath in a well at Nadupalayam on Saturday. The police said Pravinraaja, a third year engineering student, had gone to the well along with his friends.