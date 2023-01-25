Two held for submitting forged documents in court in Erode

January 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ERODE

Two persons, who submitted forged documents in the court to get a two-wheeler released from a case were arrested by the police here on Wednesday.

The District Crime Branch (DCB) Police had in 2021 arrested seven persons, who were involved in swindling ₹1.32 crore meant for refilling in seven automated teller machines (ATMs) in 2019. Kesavan, 26, of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, who was the vehicle driver used for transporting the money, was also arrested in the case. His two-wheeler was also seized by the police and handed over to the court.

Kesavan, who was out on bail, attempted to get his two-wheeler released from the court.

He submitted documents containing seal and signature of the Village Administrative Officer along with the surety given by Lakshmi, 53, of Karur district. The court staff verified the signatures and seal and found it to be fake and lodged a complaint with the Erode North Police station.

Based on inquiries, the police arrested Kesavan and Lakshmi and lodged them at prisons. Police are on the lookout for three others who helped them in the crime.