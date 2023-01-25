HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Two held for submitting forged documents in court in Erode

January 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who submitted forged documents in the court to get a two-wheeler released from a case were arrested by the police here on Wednesday.

The District Crime Branch (DCB) Police had in 2021 arrested seven persons, who were involved in swindling ₹1.32 crore meant for refilling in seven automated teller machines (ATMs) in 2019. Kesavan, 26, of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, who was the vehicle driver used for transporting the money, was also arrested in the case. His two-wheeler was also seized by the police and handed over to the court.

Kesavan, who was out on bail, attempted to get his two-wheeler released from the court.

He submitted documents containing seal and signature of the Village Administrative Officer along with the surety given by Lakshmi, 53, of Karur district. The court staff verified the signatures and seal and found it to be fake and lodged a complaint with the Erode North Police station.

Based on inquiries, the police arrested Kesavan and Lakshmi and lodged them at prisons. Police are on the lookout for three others who helped them in the crime.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.