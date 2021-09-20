Two held for stealing 59 sovereigns of jewellery

The Thudiyalur police have apprehended two persons in connection with the theft of 59 sovereigns of jewellery from a house at Edayarpalayam.

The police said that the accused, Kannan and Suresh, were apprehended on Sunday while investigating another case and found that they were involved in the theft of 59 sovereigns of jewellery from the house of A. Gobalraju at Edayarpalayam recently.

According to the police, Mr. Gobalraju, a railway employee, left the house as part of work on May 25. On September 8, his neighbour informed him that the window of his house was found open. The grill of the window was also broken. The police said that Mr. Gobalraju reached the house on September 12. He later lodged a complaint with the Thudiyalur police.

The police said that Kannan and Suresh landed in their custody during the investigation of another case. The duo allegedly confessed to the police their involvement in the theft of jewellery from Mr. Gobalraju’s house.

A senior police officer said that they were on the lookout for one more person who is suspected to be the accomplice of Kannan and Suresh. The officer added that the police team was trying to recover jewellery stolen by the accused.