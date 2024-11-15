Two held for stealing 15 sovereigns of jewellery in Erode

Two persons, who broke open a house and decamped with 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery at Chennimalai on November 9, were arrested by the police on Friday.

Moorthy, 39, and his wife Gomathi, 30, of Mukasipidariyur Vannamparai on Ingur Road left for their shop in Perundurai at 8.30 a.m., while Moorthy’s mother Palaniammal, 65, went to her farmland. She returned at 1.30 p.m. to find the front door lock broken and alerted Moorthy. The couple came home and found the jewellery as well as a few silver items missing. The Chennimalai police were alerted.

Inquiries revealed M. Muthuraja, 32, of Kollampalayam and S. Manikandan, 35, of Periyasemur were involved in the house breaking. Both were arrested and the jewellery was recovered from them. They were produced in a court and lodged at prison.