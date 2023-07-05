ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for snatching chains and stealing two-wheelers in Erode

July 05, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who were involved in snatching chains from pedestrians and stealing two-wheelers, were arrested by the police while nine two-wheelers and 4.50 sovereign gold jewellery were recovered from them. 

On June 24, Jamunarani, 61, of Lenin Street in Shastri Nagar, was walking on the road when two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler, snatched her one-and-half sovereign gold jewellery, and fled the spot. A complaint was lodged with the Erode South police who registered a case. 

On Tuesday, when police were on a vehicle check, they intercepted a two-wheeler. Since they gave suspicious answers, they were taken to the police station and were identified as V. Tamilselvan, 23, of SKC Road in the city and R. Tharun, 21, of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district. 

Inquiries revealed that they had snatched chains from women and also stole two-wheelers in the city. They also said that they had sold the two-wheelers to Balusamy, a mechanic at Lakkapuram. Both the jewellery and the vehicles were recovered. A case was registered and the three were arrested and lodged at a prison on Wednesday. 

