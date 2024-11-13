Two held for smuggling tobacco products in Erode

Two persons, who smuggled 450 kg of banned tobacco products in a vegetable-laden vehicle, were arrested by the Hasanur police in Erode district on Tuesday night. During a vehicle check, the police intercepted a vehicle at Hasanur and found 24 bags containing tobacco stacked in between the vegetable bags. The two were identified as Abdul Arif, 35 and Syed Sikriya, 30, both from Tipu Circle, Talavadi. They were smuggling the items from Chamarajanagar to Sathyamangalam. The police arrested the two and seized the tobacco and the vehicle.

One held for smuggling PDS rice

A man who smuggled 1,100 kg of rice meant for the public distribution system was arrested by the Civil Supplies CID wing police on Wednesday. Based on a tipoff, the sleuths were on a vehicle check near Nasiyanur bypass at Chithode. They intercepted an omni van and found 22 bags of rice being smuggled. The driver was identified as Murugesan, 46, of Ottaparai Melapalayam in Perundurai. He told the police that he purchased rice from ration card holders and was selling it at higher price to north Indians living at Perundurai. He was arrested and the vehicle was seized with the rice.