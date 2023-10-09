Two held for smuggling rice in Erode

October 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ERODE

Two persons from Karnataka who attempted to smuggle rice from Talavadi hills were arrested by the police here on Sunday.

Talavadi police received a tip-off that rice is being smuggled in an autorickshaw at Mettalvadi village and intensified patrol. They intercepted a vehicle containing onion and held inquiries with the driver and seller, identified as Fazil Batcha, 43, and Azifullaha, 39, both from Chamarajanagar.

Police found five containers in the vehicle with rice. Inquiries revealed both purchased ration rice from the public and were selling it in Karnataka at a higher price. Both were handed over to the Food Cell-CID, who registered a case and arrested the duo. The vehicle and the rice were also seized.

