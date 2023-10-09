ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for smuggling rice in Erode

October 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Karnataka who attempted to smuggle rice from Talavadi hills were arrested by the police here on Sunday.

Talavadi police received a tip-off that rice is being smuggled in an autorickshaw at Mettalvadi village and intensified patrol. They intercepted a vehicle containing onion and held inquiries with the driver and seller, identified as Fazil Batcha, 43, and Azifullaha, 39, both from Chamarajanagar.

Police found five containers in the vehicle with rice. Inquiries revealed both purchased ration rice from the public and were selling it in Karnataka at a higher price. Both were handed over to the Food Cell-CID, who registered a case and arrested the duo. The vehicle and the rice were also seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US