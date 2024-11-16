Two held for smuggling ration rice in Erode

Two persons involved in smuggling rice meant for the public distribution system were arrested by the Civil Supplies CID sleuths at Sivagiri in Erode district on Saturday. The police said that during vehicle check, they intercepted an omni van at Parapalayam area and found 500 kg ration rice. The two persons in the van were identified as Ravi, 34, of Kodumudi and Suresh, 40, of Tiruppur district. They told the police that they purchased rice from residents at Thandampalayam and Othapanai areas for selling to north Indian families working in spinning mills. The two were arrested and the van with rice was seized. They were produced in the court and lodged at prison.

Over 70 removed for staging protest

Over 70 persons who staged a protest condemning the Punjai Puliyampatti Municipality in Sathyamangalam taluk were removed by the police on Saturday. Members of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam and representatives of various political parties were opposed to the construction of a commercial complex on a land owned by the Department of Animal Husbandry, and setting up of a sewage treatment plant at a sewage channel. They demanded action against the municipal officials and staged a protest near the municipal office. The police said permission was not obtained for the protest. As they refused to withdraw the protest, the police removed and lodged them in a marriage hall.