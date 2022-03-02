Two held for smuggling PDS rice, wheat

Police personnel from the Tiruppur unit of Civil Supplies CID on Tuesday arrested two men on charges of attempting to steal over 16 tonnes of rice and 700 kg of wheat meant for public distribution system (PDS) near Kangeyam. A police team led by Sub-Inspector Isakki during vehicle check near Vattamalai on Dharapuram-Kangeyam Road stopped a truck. Upon checking, the personnel found the rice and wheat. , The police seized the truck and arrested Sarbuddin (52) and driver Mohanraj (48). The duo allegedly attempted to smuggle the items to Karnataka, according to the police. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Youth sentenced to 20 years imprisonment

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Monday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 28-year-old man, who raped a 10-year-old girl near Uthukuli in Tiruppur district in 2020.

A statement from the Tiruppur District Police said that he committed penetrative sexual assault on the child after taking her to a neighbour’s house on October 18, 2020.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Kangeyam All Women Police booked him under sections 5 (m) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

On Monday, Mahila Court Judge V.P. Sugandhi pronounced the verdict in the case and sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹10,000, the statement said.