CoimbatoreErode 06 October 2021 23:55 IST
Two held for smuggling liquor
Two persons were arrested for smuggling liquor in a car near the Karachikorai check-post.
The Bhavanisagar police intercepted the car during a vehicle check and found 97 liquor bottles in it. The arrested were identified as M. Perumal (43), a forester, and S. Moorthy (46), a Tasmac salesman in Bhavanisagar. Inquiries revealed that Perumal used to purchase liquor bottles in bulk from the outlet and sell it in villages located in Thengumarahada and forest areas.
