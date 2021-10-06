Two held for smuggling liquor

Erode

06 October 2021 23:55 IST

Two persons were arrested for smuggling liquor in a car near the Karachikorai check-post.

The Bhavanisagar police intercepted the car during a vehicle check and found 97 liquor bottles in it. The arrested were identified as M. Perumal (43), a forester, and S. Moorthy (46), a Tasmac salesman in Bhavanisagar. Inquiries revealed that Perumal used to purchase liquor bottles in bulk from the outlet and sell it in villages located in Thengumarahada and forest areas.

Advertising

Advertising