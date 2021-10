Two persons were arrested for smuggling liquor in a car near the Karachikorai check-post.

The Bhavanisagar police intercepted the car during a vehicle check and found 97 liquor bottles in it. The arrested were identified as M. Perumal (43), a forester, and S. Moorthy (46), a Tasmac salesman in Bhavanisagar. Inquiries revealed that Perumal used to purchase liquor bottles in bulk from the outlet and sell it in villages located in Thengumarahada and forest areas.