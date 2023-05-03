ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Erode

May 03, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - ERODE 

One of the arrested men is a relative of the victim police said; a search is on for two more perpetrators of the crime

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a relative of the victim, were arrested by the Erode police on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Gobichettipalayam. 

On April 27, when the teenager was returning from a temple, Vasudevan, Sivakumar and Mohan, all of the same area, kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her. They threatened her, and told her not to tell anyone what had happened. On the following day, they raped her again.

However, the girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Gobichettipalayam. 

Inquiries revealed that the victim’s relative, Pachaiyappan alias Gunasekaran, 52, had sexually assaulted her many times earlier. A case under Sections 366 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimation) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was registered.

The police arrested Gunasekaran and Vasudevan, and a search is on for the other two accused. 

  

