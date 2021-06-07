Two held for sexual assault on minor girls

COIMBATORE

07 June 2021 22:55 IST

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Pollachi, on Monday arrested two persons from Anamalai on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls, aged 15 and 14.

M. Saravanakumar (28) and M. Chinnadurai (34) from a village near Anamalai were arrested based on the complaints lodged by the two girls.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the complaint, the accused got introduced to them at their workplace. According to the police, the accused took the girls to the house of Saravanakumar on various occasions between May 17 and June 6 and sexually assaulted them by promising to marry them.

The two men were arrested by the AWPS Pollachi under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Monday. They were remanded in judicial custody.

COVID-19 patient found dead

A COVID-19 patient from Palladam in Tiruppur district took his life at the treatment ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Saturday.

R. Periyasamy (63) aka Jayaseelan Madheswara Nagar at Palladam was found dead at the New Ortho Ward at CMCH around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

In another incident, a 59 year-old man from Rathinapuri was found dead at his house on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as M. Ramasamy from Subbathal Layout at Rathinapuri. The police said the man and his wife underwent treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital recently. According to the police, Ramasamy recovered from the disease and returned home. He was found dead at the house around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050).