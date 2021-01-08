Two held for sexual assault on minor girl

A class XI student from Coimbatore, who left her home to meet her Facebook friend, was sexually assaulted by the latter and a taxi driver who took her to him.
The girl, aged 17, who went missing on December 30, was traced to Velankanni on Wednesday and brought back to Coimbatore. The police arrested the girl’s friend and the driver on Thursday.
According to the police, the girl got acquainted with taxi driver V. Shanmugam (39), a native of Tiruppur who has been staying with his family at Saravanampatti, recently. He used to speak with the girl over phone and befriended her. Meantime, a 29-year-old man from Lalpuram in Cuddalore befriended the girl on Facebook. He has been working in a motorcycle manufacturing unit near Chennai.
Investigating into the complaint by the girl’s mother, the police found that Shanmugam, who allegedly promised the girl of taking her to Tiruchi to meet her Facebook friend, took her to Udhagamandalam. He sexually assaulted her while staying there for three days. Later, the girl went to Tiruchi and her Facebook friend also assaulted her sexually for three days.
The police said the Facebook friend abandoned the girl who reached Velankanni and contacted her family. The case registered in connection with the missing of the girl at Selvapuram station was altered and both the accused were arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
They were remanded in judicial custody.
