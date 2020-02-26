Coimbatore

Two held for sexual assault on minor girl

A juvenile was arrested earlier

Two persons who were accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at Vepanapalli here were arrested and remanded in custody.

The accused, Raja (26) and Manjunath (22), both from Vepanapalli, along with a 16-year-old friend of the girl had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after offering her spiked cold drinks. The crime took place on Saturday, when the girl was on her way to school. While the juvenile was arrested and remanded in a juvenile home at Omalur, the other two were absconding.

However, they were arrested and remanded.

Raja, one of the accused, is a DMK worker.

Soon after the arrest, photographs of him posing with DMK leaders including Udayanidhi Stalin, K.N.Nehru and local DMK functionaries made rounds on Whatsapp.

