Two held for sexual assault on minor girl

Two persons who were accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at Vepanapalli here were arrested and remanded in custody.
The accused, Raja (26) and Manjunath (22), both from Vepanapalli, along with a 16-year-old friend of the girl had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after offering her spiked cold drinks. The crime took place on Saturday, when the girl was on her way to school. While the juvenile was arrested and remanded in a juvenile home at Omalur, the other two were absconding.
However, they were arrested and remanded.
Raja, one of the accused, is a DMK worker.
Soon after the arrest, photographs of him posing with DMK leaders including Udayanidhi Stalin, K.N.Nehru and local DMK functionaries made rounds on Whatsapp.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.