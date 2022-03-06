Two held for sexual assault on minor girl near Palladam

The Mangalam police in Tiruppur rural on Sunday arrested two men in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a minor girl.

The arrested have been identified as Ponnusamy (27) of Ichipatti near Palladam and Sikkender Basha (22) of Kodaikanal.

The police said that a 43-year-old man from a village near Mangalam lodged a complaint on March 4 stating that his 15-year-old daughter was missing since 10 p.m. on March 3.

On investigating it was found that Ponnusamy took the girl to Kodaikanal with the help of his friend Basha and he allegedly assaulted the girl sexually by promising to marry her.

A police team led by Mangalam inspector Rajavel V. arrested Ponnusamy and Basha on Sunday. He said that Basha was held for aiding Ponnusamy in the crime. They were remanded in judicial custody.