Two held for selling ganja to school and college students

The Bungalowpudur police on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of selling ganja to school and college students and seized 400 gm ganja.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by T. Kumaresan, Special Sub Inspector of Police, found a man standing near a private school at K.N. Palayam. Police questioned him and found 200 grams of ganja with him. He was identified as S. Moorthy, (30), of Sellipalayam. He told the police that he had purchased ganja from a woman, Putri alias Karupathal, 75, of Dam Road. The police arrested Putri and seized 200 grams of ganja from her.

Moorthy and Putri were booked under Sections 273 , and 328 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 78 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and 8(c) r/w 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, produced at a court and lodged in prison.