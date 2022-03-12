Two held for possessing country-made bombs in Erode

Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident in which a cow’s mouth was blown off after it chewed a country-made bomb at Bungalowpudur here on Friday.

The police said that Madhan Kumar (27), a farmer from Vadakku Thottam, had taken his cow for grazing near the forest area. Later, he heard an explosion and found the cow seriously injured. Bungalowpudur police and T.N. Palayam Forest Range office were informed. The cow was taken for treatment and its condition was said to be critical.

Inquiries revealed that the cow accidentally chewed ‘avittukai’ (country-made bomb) that was used by poachers as bait to kill wild boar.

The police picked up S. Maheswaran (37) of Kondappanaicken Palayam and P. Nataraj (59) of Erumakuttai and found them in possession of 38 country-made bombs. A case was registered under Sections 285, 506 (ii) of IPC and Section 9 (b) (1) (b) of the Explosives Act and the two were arrested.