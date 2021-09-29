Coimbatore

Two held for poaching wild boar

The Forest Department on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of poaching a wild boar using crude explosives within Karamadai forest range in Coimbatore district.

A release said that a team led by Karamadai Forest Range Officer E.N. Manoharan apprehended S. Manoharan and R. Senthilkumar based on a tip-off near Sellapanur village. The team seized the carcass of the male wild boar, estimated to be around seven years old, with its mouth being damaged due to the country-made bomb known as avuttukai along with sharp weapons and polythene covers from the accused. Meanwhile, efforts to arrest the remaining two accused – S. Senthilkumar and R. Selvaraj – are on.

Mr. Manoharan said that further details regarding when the boar was poached will be available only after arresting the remaining accused. “Use of avuttukais is dangerous to wildlife and even humans,” he said, adding that the Forest Department is cracking down on its usage in Coimbatore district.


