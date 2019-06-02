Two held for poaching spotted deer in water storage area of Bhavani Sagar Dam

Forest Department staff on Saturday arrested two persons who poached a spotted deer in the water storage area of Bhavani Sagar Dam at Sirumugai which farmers had encroached upon for cultivation.

Devaraj aka Palaniswamy (45) and S. Kumarasamy (45) from Mettupalayam were arrested by the Forest Department staff from the dry water storage area of the reservoir at Pethikuttai. Venison of a spotted deer, a country-made rifle and crude ammunition were seized from them.

While the Forest staff managed to arrest the two men, five others managed to escape. They have been identified as R. Devaraj (41) from Mettupalayam, R. Ganesan (55), P. Ayyappan (32), from Chittepalayam, S. Rajkumar (26) from Sirumugai and M. Azhagirisamy (45) from Avinashi in Tiruppur.

The two men were held during a patrol conducted by the Forest Department around 4 a.m. The seven persons landed in front of the patrol team while they were travelling in three motorcycles along with the venison, rifle and crude ammunition.

According to Forest Department officials, the men left their two-wheelers and attempted to escape after seeing the Forest Department staff. However, the staff managed to nab Palaniswamy and Kumarasamy. They also recovered 15 kg of venison, rifle and ammunition which the accused left in the bid to escape.

Investigations found that Palaniswamy, Kumarasamy, Devaraj, Ganesan and Ayyappan had encroached up on the water storage area for cultivation. Sirumugai forest range officer E.N. Manoharan said that farming activity in the encroached water storage area was posing a major threat to wild animals that come out from forest to drink water available in some areas. The water spread area comes under the control of the Water Resources Organisation of the Public Works Department (PWD), Bhavani Sagar Dam in Erode, though large portions of it comes within the limits of Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore.