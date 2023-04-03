ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for poaching sambar deer in Anthiyur forest in Erode

April 03, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons who were in possession of sambar deer meat were arrested in Erode district on Monday, while search is on for four others. 

A team led by K. Uthirasamy, Forest Range Officer, Anthiyur, along with Foresters M. Sakthivel, P. Thirumoorthy and forest guard Satheesh Kumar were on a patrol near the Varattupallam dam. The team found two persons, identified as A. Murugesan, 40, of Kovilur and S. Prakash, 44, of Ennamangalam, in the bushes. 

The officials said that inquiries revealed the two along with four others hunted the deer with a pistol and packed the meat in four bags and were carrying it to their home. After seeing the Forest Department officials, the four with the pistol escaped, while the two were caught . The officials seized deer skin and meat from the accused. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act and the two were produced in a court in Bhavani and lodged in prison. Search is on for four others. 

