Coimbatore

Two held for placing concrete slab on railway tracks

Two persons, who placed a concrete slab on railway tracks, were arrested by the police here on Friday.

On May 18, the Erode Government Railway Police received information that a concrete slab measuring five foot was placed on the tracks at Pudupalayam between Sankari Durg and Magudanchavadi Railway Station in Salem district. The Railway police inspected the spot and removed the slab. As no trains were operated on the particular day, major accident was averted.

The police have been on the lookout for the culprits. They picked up Nagalingam (21) and Babu (27), both of Pappireddipatti in Salem who confessed to have committed the crime for fun. Both were lodged at prison.

