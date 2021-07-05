Two held for online betting

ERODE

05 July 2021 22:22 IST

The Cyber Crime Branch (CCB) of the district police busted an online horse racing betting racket and arrested two persons here on Monday.

Based on information, CCB sleuths traced the online racket to Sathyamangalam and arrested Nalinkumar (28) of Sathyamangalam and Sivashankar (39) of Udumalpet. They were involved in betting the race held at Bangalore Turf Club through online. A laptop and a mobile phone were seized while steps were taken to scrutinise their bank accounts.

A case was registered under the Section 3(A) (2) of Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 and Section 4(1) (a) (1) of Tamil Nadu Gaming Act. Both were arrested and produced in the court and lodged at prison.