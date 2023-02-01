ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for murdering siblings over financial dispute

February 01, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a case related to the murder of two brothers on January 30, the police arrested the victim’s uncle and another person here on Wednesday following a financial dispute.

The victims L. Gowtham and his brother L. Karthick of Krishnasamy Street in Municipal Colony were stabbed by their uncle Arumugasamy, a financier, and a relative Kavin.

According to police, dispute prevailed between the family when Maheswari, mother of the siblings, had pledged the document of her family property and borrowed money for son’s studies. Her brother Arumugasamy wanted the documents back and his share in the property be settled. Since Maheswari refused, a dispute prevailed between the family. On Monday night, Arumugasamy along with Kavin went to her house and insisted that she take steps to get the documents. An altercation broke out between them and Karthick took out his mobile phone and videographed the incident. Angered by it, Arumugasamy stabbed the siblings multiple times and escaped from the spot with Kavin.

Neighbours rescued them and sent them to the District Headquarters Hospital. But, they died later. The body was shifted to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and postmortem was completed. The Erode GH police registered a case and arrested Arumugasamy and Kavin. They were produced in the court and lodged at prison.

