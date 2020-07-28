Two held for murder

Sulur police here on Tuesday arrested two persons on charges of murdering a driver late on Monday.
The police said S. Maasanam (33) from Kongalamman Kovil Street on Market Road at Sulur was beaten to death by his friend S. Sakthivel (30), a resident of Pillaiyar Kovil Street near Appanayakkanpatti.
Sakthivel had borrowed ₹3,500 and two bottles of liquor from Maasanam two weeks ago. The delay in repayment led to a quarrel on several occasions between Maasanam and Sakthivel and his wife.
According to the police, Maasanam saw Sakthivel at a fuel station on Tiruchi Road on Monday and allegedly passed lewd remarks on the latter's wife.
Sakthivel and his friend R. Dakshinamoorthy (24) from Rasipalayam consumed liquor together on Monday evening and went to the house of Maasanam around 10.50 p.m.
While Dhakshinamoorthy stood outside the house, Sakthivel went inside and picked up a quarrel with Maasanam. The police said that Sakthivel hit Maasanam on the head with a lock, and the latter died. Sakthivel and Dhakshinamoorthy were arrested on Tuesday morning.
