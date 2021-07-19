Two held for murder of woman

The Namakkal district police on Monday remanded two persons who murdered an elderly woman three years ago near Tiruchengode.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rajalakshmi (60) residing near Tiruchengode.

In April 2018, Rajalakshmi’s son Venkatesan complained to the police that he found his mother lying unconscious with bleeding injuries on her face in front of their house and she was rushed to Erode government hospital for treatment. However, Rajalakshmi died without responding to treatment.

Tiruchengode town police registered a case and they were investigating.

Recently, a special team was formed by Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur under the direct supervision of Tiruchengode Deputy Superintendent of Police Selvam for investigation of this case.

Police inquired with all persons related with the case and responses by Venkatesan and his friend Prabhakaran raised doubts. The duo fearing police surrendered before the Sitharampalayam Village Administration Officer here on Sunday.

According to the police, the duo murdered Rajalakshmi after Venkatesan developed doubts about her character.

Mr.Thakur congratulated the investigation team for nabbing the accused.