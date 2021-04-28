Two held for murder of man

Coimbatore

The Vadavalli police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a man at Veerakeralam on April 23.

Muthukumar from Perur Chettipalayam and Prabhu from Vadavalli were arrested for their alleged role in the murder of Dharmalingam (44), a painter, of Thevar Street at Veerakeralam.

He was found dead in a graveyard close to a Tasmac outlet.

After seeing bruises on the body, Dharmalingam’s mother Lakshmi lodged a complaint with the Vadavalli police.

She told the police that five men, including a man whom she had seen before, escorted Dharmalingam from the house on April 23. He did not return home that night and was found dead the next morning.

The police, based on the woman’s statement, questioned a few suspects and arrested Muthukumar and Prabhu.

The two told the police that Dharmalingam got acquainted with them and three of their friends at a Tasmac bar.

According to them, Dharmalingam stayed at their residence on April 22 night after a drinking session and he left the place early on April 23.

The men found that three sovereigns of jewellery and some cash had gone missing from the house. Suspecting that Dharmalingam could have stolen the jewellery and the cash, the five men went to his house and took him a deserted place. They questioned Dharmalingam and he succumbed to their assaults, said the police who were in the efforts to arrest the three others.