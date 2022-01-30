Coimbatore

Two held for murder in Salem

The Salem City Police arrested a woman and her paramour for murdering a daily wager here.

According to the police, Jeeva (29) from Moonamkaradu near Anadhanapatti here was found dead in his house on January 16. Jeeva was married to Kavitha (25) and the couple had two kids.

Annadhanapatti police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The autopsy revealed that Jeeva was choked to death, the police said.

On inquiry, the police found that Kavitha had illicit relationship with Raja from the same locality. The duo murdered Jeeva while he was in an inebriated state and projected it as a natural death. The police arrested the duo. They were remanded in judicial custody.


