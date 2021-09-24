Two held for hunting spotted deer

KRISHNAGIRI

24 September 2021 22:52 IST

The Krishnagiri forest department arrested two persons on Friday for hunting a male spotted deer.

According to forest officials, a team of personnel who were on anti-poaching patrol in the Kallavi reserve forest area nabbed two persons red-handed who were slaughtering a hunted deer. The accused, Karthikeyan and Sarvanan were daily wagers and a case was registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act. Forest officials warned of stern action against those indulging in hunting here.

Advertising

Advertising